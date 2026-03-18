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Is it as wildfire? Track prescribed burns in eastern North Carolina online

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 18, 2026 at 6:28 AM EDT
(Photo: U.S. Forest Service)

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is conducting prescribed burns through the summer on state game lands to manage habitats and promote biodiversity, often burning between 20,000 and 30,000 acres annually.

While ensuring habitat for species like the red-cockaded woodpecker, these controlled fires also reduce hazardous fuel loads and are a natural, beneficial occurrence for wildlife.

The public can monitor these burns in real-time using the NCWRC's online mapping tool.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston