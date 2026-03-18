Is it as wildfire? Track prescribed burns in eastern North Carolina online

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is conducting prescribed burns through the summer on state game lands to manage habitats and promote biodiversity, often burning between 20,000 and 30,000 acres annually.

While ensuring habitat for species like the red-cockaded woodpecker, these controlled fires also reduce hazardous fuel loads and are a natural, beneficial occurrence for wildlife.

The public can monitor these burns in real-time using the NCWRC's online mapping tool.