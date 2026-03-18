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Gas prices rise 80 cents in one month, more increases expected by the end of the week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 18, 2026 at 6:40 AM EDT
AP

The ongoing war with Iran continues to take a heavy toll on the wallets of North Carolina drivers. According to the latest data from AAA, the state's average gas price has climbed to $3.52 per gallon—an increase of nearly 80 cents compared to just one month ago.

Analysts with GasBuddy warn that the upward trend is far from over, as disruptions in global oil supplies are expected to push prices up by another 10 cents by the end of the week.

As the conflict stretches into its third week, experts say relief at the pump is unlikely until key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz are reopened. For now, drivers are being advised to brace for continued volatility and plan their budgets accordingly as the national average nears the four-dollar mark.

Lowest prices in eastern North Carolina’s main metro areas:

New Bern

  • Fuel Market (1502 US-70 E): $2.69
  • Circle K (425 Hotel Dr): $2.70
  • Go Gas (1301 S Glenburnie Rd): $2.78
  • BP (1200 S Glenburnie Rd): $3.07

Greenville

  • Royal Farms (2701 Stantonsburg Rd): $2.24
  • Murphy USA (250 Greenville Blvd SW): $2.89
  • Sheetz (Various locations): $2.89
  • Speedway (620 W Fire Tower Rd): $2.89

Jacksonville

  • Wawa (1079 Western Blvd): $2.49
  • Circle K (199 Pine Valley Rd): $2.50
  • Walmart Neighborhood Market (4250 Western Blvd): $2.83
  • Sam's Club (1170 Western Blvd): $2.95
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston