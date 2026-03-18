Gas prices rise 80 cents in one month, more increases expected by the end of the week

The ongoing war with Iran continues to take a heavy toll on the wallets of North Carolina drivers. According to the latest data from AAA, the state's average gas price has climbed to $3.52 per gallon—an increase of nearly 80 cents compared to just one month ago.

Analysts with GasBuddy warn that the upward trend is far from over, as disruptions in global oil supplies are expected to push prices up by another 10 cents by the end of the week.

As the conflict stretches into its third week, experts say relief at the pump is unlikely until key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz are reopened. For now, drivers are being advised to brace for continued volatility and plan their budgets accordingly as the national average nears the four-dollar mark.

Lowest prices in eastern North Carolina’s main metro areas:

New Bern



Fuel Market (1502 US-70 E): $2.69

Circle K (425 Hotel Dr): $2.70

Go Gas (1301 S Glenburnie Rd): $2.78

BP (1200 S Glenburnie Rd): $3.07

Greenville



Royal Farms (2701 Stantonsburg Rd): $2.24

Murphy USA (250 Greenville Blvd SW): $2.89

Sheetz (Various locations): $2.89

Speedway (620 W Fire Tower Rd): $2.89

Jacksonville

