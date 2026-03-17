FEMA extends housing, rental assistance for Helene survivors

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced this week that it was extending temporary housing and rental assistance for survivors of Hurricane Helene.

More than 150 households were waiting on the extension, which came two weeks prior to the program's scheduled expiration.

“This extension gives families additional time to repair homes, finalize insurance, and secure permanent housing—providing the support they need to rebuild stronger than before,” Rep. Chuck Edwards posted on X.

The extension allows people living in what FEMA calls “direct temporary housing” to remain in the units until Sept. 30, 2026. The units are usually trailers provided by the agency. People living in these trailers can stay for another six months “on a month-to-month basis as they work toward permanent housing solutions,” FEMA announced.

According to a FEMA press release, residents occupying the units after March 29 will be required to pay monthly rent.

The rates vary based on the size of the unit and location, but will not exceed the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Fair Market Rate.

Rental rates will be offered on the following schedule:

April and May: 25% of the HUD Fair Market Rate

June and July: 50% of the HUD Fair Market Rate

August and September: 75% of the HUD Fair Market Rate

October: Full HUD Fair Market Rate



FEMA has provided 243 families with mobile homes, travel trailers and other ready-to-occupy units, the agency said. The agency has also provided $23.6 million in grants to more than 6,100 displaced households to help with the cost of rent.

North Carolina officials requested the extension on February 2.