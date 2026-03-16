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Small NC town at center of a growing national debate over immigration detention

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 16, 2026 at 7:18 AM EDT
File: Nonprofit organizations in Hertford County, along with state and national groups, have intensified efforts to inform and organize the community in northeastern North Carolina in opposition to the reopening of the Rivers Detention Center.
Walter Gomez
/
ELNC
File: Nonprofit organizations in Hertford County, along with state and national groups, have intensified efforts to inform and organize the community in northeastern North Carolina in opposition to the reopening of the Rivers Detention Center.

A small town in Northeastern North Carolina is at the center of a growing national debate over immigration detention.

On Saturday, the streets of Ahoskie were filled with protesters as community members rallied against the potential reopening of the Rivers Correctional Center. Dozens gathered at the intersection of First and Academy Streets, carrying signs reading "Your Voice is Your Power."

The rally follows recent ACLU findings that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—or ICE—is considering a contract with the GEO Group to transform the shuttered Winton prison into an immigration detention facility. Local organizers, including the group "The Cultivator," argue the move would strain rural healthcare resources and create a climate of fear.

While the facility is privately owned, Hertford County officials say they haven’t been consulted on the plans.

Advocates say this is just the beginning of their campaign to keep the facility closed.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston