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Mother arrested after two small children left in hot car during suspected shoplifting spree

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 16, 2026 at 7:14 AM EDT
Washington Police Department

A Vanceboro woman is in custody after two small children were rescued from a hot car in Washington.

Washington Police discovered a three-month-old and a two-year-old inside a vehicle outside the local Walmart on Sunday while investigating a shoplifting report. Emergency responders found the children sweating and unresponsive, but they were quickly stabilized by Washington EMS and are now in stable condition.

The mother, Erika Johnson, was arrested at the scene on multiple charges, including two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, shoplifting, and resisting a public officer. She is currently being held without bond at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston