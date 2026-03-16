Mother arrested after two small children left in hot car during suspected shoplifting spree

A Vanceboro woman is in custody after two small children were rescued from a hot car in Washington.

Washington Police discovered a three-month-old and a two-year-old inside a vehicle outside the local Walmart on Sunday while investigating a shoplifting report. Emergency responders found the children sweating and unresponsive, but they were quickly stabilized by Washington EMS and are now in stable condition.

The mother, Erika Johnson, was arrested at the scene on multiple charges, including two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, shoplifting, and resisting a public officer. She is currently being held without bond at the Beaufort County Detention Center.