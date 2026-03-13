Public meetings will discuss new rules for cancer-causing chemical detected in North Carolina’s water supply

State environmental regulators are seeking public input on new rules for a chemical linked to cancer that has been detected in North Carolina’s water supply.

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission has scheduled three public hearings starting next month to address the monitoring and reduction of 1,4-dioxane. The chemical, often used in industrial solvents, is classified by the EPA as a likely human carcinogen. The proposed regulations would require specific industrial facilities to track the amount of the substance they discharge into surface waters and develop minimization plans to lower those levels.

The hearing schedule begins April 9th in Hickory, followed by a session in Fayetteville on April 14th, and a final meeting in Jamestown on May 12th. All sessions are set to begin at 6:00 p.m.

While the commission presents these rules as a step toward public safety, groups like the Southern Environmental Law Center have criticized the proposal. They argue the rules are too lenient on industry and do not provide enough authority to actually halt toxic pollution.

For those unable to attend in person, a public comment period opens this Monday, and will run through mid-June. Written comments can be submitted directly to the Department of Environmental Quality.