© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Mount Olive mayor retains title, but almost no power, after unanimous board vote

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 13, 2026 at 6:25 AM EDT
In a unanimous vote late Thursday night, the Board of Commissioners stripped Mayor Jerome Newton of his executive authority.
Screenshot
/
Facebook
In a unanimous vote late Thursday night, the Board of Commissioners stripped Mayor Jerome Newton of his executive authority.

A political firestorm has reached a boiling point in Mount Olive, leaving the town’s mayor with a title, but almost no power.

In a unanimous vote late Thursday night, the Board of Commissioners stripped Mayor Jerome Newton of his executive authority. The resolution bars Newton from signing town checks, negotiating contracts, or even directing town staff. Most notably, the mayor has been banned from general access to Town Hall, restricted only to morning visits at the Town Hall Annex.

Commissioners claim Newton exceeded his authority to the "detriment of the town." However, the move follows a nearly 90-minute closed-door session that legal experts say may have violated state open meetings law.

Newton, the town’s first Black mayor, has previously accused the board of conspiring against him. For now, his role is reduced to presiding over meetings and ceremonial duties.
Tags
NCPRA
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston