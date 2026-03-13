Mount Olive mayor retains title, but almost no power, after unanimous board vote

A political firestorm has reached a boiling point in Mount Olive, leaving the town’s mayor with a title, but almost no power.

In a unanimous vote late Thursday night, the Board of Commissioners stripped Mayor Jerome Newton of his executive authority. The resolution bars Newton from signing town checks, negotiating contracts, or even directing town staff. Most notably, the mayor has been banned from general access to Town Hall, restricted only to morning visits at the Town Hall Annex.

Commissioners claim Newton exceeded his authority to the "detriment of the town." However, the move follows a nearly 90-minute closed-door session that legal experts say may have violated state open meetings law.

Newton, the town’s first Black mayor, has previously accused the board of conspiring against him. For now, his role is reduced to presiding over meetings and ceremonial duties.