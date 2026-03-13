© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Former U.S. Senator asking a North Carolina federal court to toss out lawsuit alleging she broke up 14-year marriage

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 13, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT
Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was censured for siding with Senate Republicans to protect the filibuster, effectively dooming the passage of major voting rights legislation.
Mandel Ngan
/
AFP via Getty Images
File: Former Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Former U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema is asking a North Carolina federal court to toss out a lawsuit alleging she broke up a fourteen-year marriage.

In a motion filed Thursday, Sinema—now an attorney with D.C.-based firm—admitted to a romantic relationship with a former member of her security detail, Matthew Ammel. However, she argues the case has no business in a North Carolina court.

Sinema’s legal team contends that because the alleged trysts occurred in places like California, Nevada, and Saudi Arabia—and never within North Carolina state lines—the court lacks jurisdiction.

The lawsuit, filed by Ammel’s ex-wife, seeks over $75,000 in damages under the state’s rare “alienation of affection” law. Sinema maintains she was unaware Ammel was even in North Carolina during their communications.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
