Former U.S. Senator asking a North Carolina federal court to toss out lawsuit alleging she broke up 14-year marriage

Former U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema is asking a North Carolina federal court to toss out a lawsuit alleging she broke up a fourteen-year marriage.

In a motion filed Thursday, Sinema—now an attorney with D.C.-based firm—admitted to a romantic relationship with a former member of her security detail, Matthew Ammel. However, she argues the case has no business in a North Carolina court.

Sinema’s legal team contends that because the alleged trysts occurred in places like California, Nevada, and Saudi Arabia—and never within North Carolina state lines—the court lacks jurisdiction.

The lawsuit, filed by Ammel’s ex-wife, seeks over $75,000 in damages under the state’s rare “alienation of affection” law. Sinema maintains she was unaware Ammel was even in North Carolina during their communications.