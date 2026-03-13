© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

ENC school district cancelled classes Thursday after fight broke out at high school the previous day

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 13, 2026 at 6:27 AM EDT
Washington County Schools

Washington County Schools were closed Thursday following a series of events that began with a tragedy in the community.

District officials made the call to shut down all campuses after a fight broke out at Washington County High School on Wednesday morning. That fight led to a brief "soft lockdown" for both the high school and the elementary school.

Local law enforcement and school leaders believe the campus tension may be linked to a fatal shooting that occurred in the community Tuesday night, which resulted in the death of a student.

District officials say the closure was necessary to provide the "appropriate time" to address the situation and ensure the safety of students and staff.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
