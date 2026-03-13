ENC school district cancelled classes Thursday after fight broke out at high school the previous day

Washington County Schools were closed Thursday following a series of events that began with a tragedy in the community.

District officials made the call to shut down all campuses after a fight broke out at Washington County High School on Wednesday morning. That fight led to a brief "soft lockdown" for both the high school and the elementary school.

Local law enforcement and school leaders believe the campus tension may be linked to a fatal shooting that occurred in the community Tuesday night, which resulted in the death of a student.

District officials say the closure was necessary to provide the "appropriate time" to address the situation and ensure the safety of students and staff.