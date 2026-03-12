With businesses "rounding" purchase totals after penny production end, businesses must still calculate tax on original price

Small businesses across North Carolina are getting a "penny for their thoughts" from the Department of Revenue.

With the U.S. Mint no longer producing pennies, many retailers have started rounding cash totals to the nearest nickel—but state officials have a warning: the sales tax doesn't round with it.

The NCDOR says businesses must still calculate tax on the original price before any rounding happens. Whether a customer's total is rounded up or down, the amount owed to the state remains the same.

Officials are urging shop owners to update their point-of-sale systems and keep strict records to avoid headaches during future audits.