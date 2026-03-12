© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

With businesses "rounding" purchase totals after penny production end, businesses must still calculate tax on original price

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 12, 2026 at 7:16 AM EDT
Pixabay

Small businesses across North Carolina are getting a "penny for their thoughts" from the Department of Revenue.

With the U.S. Mint no longer producing pennies, many retailers have started rounding cash totals to the nearest nickel—but state officials have a warning: the sales tax doesn't round with it.

The NCDOR says businesses must still calculate tax on the original price before any rounding happens. Whether a customer's total is rounded up or down, the amount owed to the state remains the same.

Officials are urging shop owners to update their point-of-sale systems and keep strict records to avoid headaches during future audits.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston