© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Tillis supports Fed chair choice, but won't vote to confirm until DoJ wraps up Powell investigation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 12, 2026 at 6:30 AM EDT
Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina reads the final vote tally in a bill that gives federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina on Dec. 17, 2025.
senate.gov livestream
/
United States Senate
File: Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis says he’s ready to support a new face at the Federal Reserve—but a criminal investigation is standing in the way.

In a statement Wednesday, Tillis praised Fed Chair nominee Kevin Warsh following a face-to-face meeting, calling his credentials "impeccable." However, Tillis says he cannot vote to confirm Warsh until the Department of Justice concludes an investigation into current Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Senator says he is seeking "clarification" from the courts, pointing out that seven of his fellow Republicans on the Banking Committee believe no crime was ever committed.
Tillis is calling for a quick resolution to the legal drama, hoping to have Warsh installed in the critical role by May.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston