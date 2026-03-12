Robin Sage, the grueling "final exam" for Green Beret candidates, returns later this month

A fictitious guerrilla war is coming to North Carolina again later this month. Fort Bragg officials have announced the return of Robin Sage, the grueling "final exam" for Green Beret candidates.

For two weeks, aspiring Special Forces soldiers will infiltrate the imaginary nation of Pineland, spanning 24 counties across the state and four in South Carolina. It’s a simulation of political instability and unconventional warfare.

People may hear blank gunfire and see occasional flares through April 9th. Military officials say all movements are coordinated with local law enforcement to ensure public safety as these candidates fight for their right to wear the Green Beret.

The exercise begins on March 27th.