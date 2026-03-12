NCs public schools getting temporary financial lifeline in legal battle with federal government

North Carolina’s public schools are getting a temporary financial lifeline following a legal battle with the federal government.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced Wednesday that he has secured an agreement to restore $2.5 million in federal education funding for the remainder of this school year. The money comes from the Full-Service Community Schools grant, which Jackson’s office says was unlawfully terminated by the U.S. Department of Education in December.

The funding supports roughly 23,000 students—mostly in rural and low-income areas—including those still recovering from Hurricane Helene. In eastern North Carolina, key districts include Bertie, Washington, Tyrrell, and Hyde.

While this agreement allows schools to use the funds through June 30th, Jackson says the legal fight for the full $50 million grant is far from over. For now, the settlement prevents mid-year layoffs and program closures in eighteen school districts across the state.