© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

NCs public schools getting temporary financial lifeline in legal battle with federal government

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 12, 2026 at 6:39 AM EDT
Beaufort Tech 2nd Grade .JPG
Ryan Shaffer / PRE News & Ideas
File:m second-grade students in a classroom.

North Carolina’s public schools are getting a temporary financial lifeline following a legal battle with the federal government.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced Wednesday that he has secured an agreement to restore $2.5 million in federal education funding for the remainder of this school year. The money comes from the Full-Service Community Schools grant, which Jackson’s office says was unlawfully terminated by the U.S. Department of Education in December.

The funding supports roughly 23,000 students—mostly in rural and low-income areas—including those still recovering from Hurricane Helene. In eastern North Carolina, key districts include Bertie, Washington, Tyrrell, and Hyde.

While this agreement allows schools to use the funds through June 30th, Jackson says the legal fight for the full $50 million grant is far from over. For now, the settlement prevents mid-year layoffs and program closures in eighteen school districts across the state.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston