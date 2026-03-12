© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

NC lawmakers move to overhaul property tax programs as rising home values push many retirees to financial breaking point

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 12, 2026 at 7:19 AM EDT
(Photo: North Carolina Legislature)
North Carolina seniors could soon see major relief on their tax bills. State lawmakers are currently moving to overhaul property tax programs as rising home values push many retirees to a financial breaking point.

Lawmakers are looking to raise income limits for the state’s homestead exclusion and eliminate strict residency requirements that currently lock many homeowners out of help. Senate Leader Phil Berger has even proposed a one-year freeze on property revaluations to give the General Assembly time to pass these reforms.

Advocates say the changes are vital for seniors choosing between prescriptions and their mortgages. While county officials worry about potential budget gaps, lawmakers call it a necessary step to keep long-time residents in their homes.
