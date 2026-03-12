© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

NC governor demanding lawmakers strip President Trump of power to unilaterally impose tariffs

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 12, 2026 at 7:11 AM EDT
North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein delivers the State of the State address at the Legislative Building, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Raleigh N.C.
Chris Seward
/
Associated Press
North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein delivers the State of the State address at the Legislative Building, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Raleigh N.C.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein is taking a stand against federal trade policies he says are "squeezing" local families.

On Wednesday, Stein joined eighteen other governors in a letter to Congress, demanding that lawmakers strip President Trump of the power to unilaterally impose tariffs. The move follows a landmark Supreme Court ruling last month that found the President overstepped his authority by using emergency powers to hike taxes on imports.

Stein warns these tariffs are a "one-two punch" for people in North Carolina, estimating they could cost the average household up to $1,300 this year alone.

He’s calling on Congress to step in and restore accountability to the nation’s trade system.
Annette Weston
