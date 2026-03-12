NC governor demanding lawmakers strip President Trump of power to unilaterally impose tariffs

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein is taking a stand against federal trade policies he says are "squeezing" local families.

On Wednesday, Stein joined eighteen other governors in a letter to Congress, demanding that lawmakers strip President Trump of the power to unilaterally impose tariffs. The move follows a landmark Supreme Court ruling last month that found the President overstepped his authority by using emergency powers to hike taxes on imports.

Stein warns these tariffs are a "one-two punch" for people in North Carolina, estimating they could cost the average household up to $1,300 this year alone.

He’s calling on Congress to step in and restore accountability to the nation’s trade system.