Congressman Don Davis has been on a "delivery run" across eastern North Carolina this week. The Representative traveled throughout the district to present over $54 million in federal checks for 15 local community projects.

The tour included a major stop in Bertie County, where Davis delivered $2 million to split between a new 9-1-1 center and equipment for 12 volunteer fire departments. Other stops included Greene County for a new senior center and Tarboro for critical water infrastructure upgrades.

Davis says these investments are about "getting real results" for rural families. He’s already looking toward next year’s budget, having just added six new coastal communities to his district that are now eligible for federal help.

The conversation about global security was also addressed drurin his district tour this week; the Representative weighed in on the intensifying conflict in the Middle East following recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Davis says he has "great concerns" about Iran's nuclear enrichment and ballistic missile programs, warning that these threats could reach as far as North Carolina. He emphasized that the United States must take every step necessary to protect its citizens.

While Davis supports a firm stance against terrorism, he’s also calling for a unified global voice and continued congressional oversight. He says maintaining stability in the region is a matter of national security that impacts families here at home.