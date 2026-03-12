© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

NC Congressman delivers federal cash to ENC communities, talks about impact of war in Iran on the region

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 12, 2026 at 6:26 AM EDT
Congressman Don Davis
Congressman Don Davis

Congressman Don Davis has been on a "delivery run" across eastern North Carolina this week. The Representative traveled throughout the district to present over $54 million in federal checks for 15 local community projects.

The tour included a major stop in Bertie County, where Davis delivered $2 million to split between a new 9-1-1 center and equipment for 12 volunteer fire departments. Other stops included Greene County for a new senior center and Tarboro for critical water infrastructure upgrades.

Davis says these investments are about "getting real results" for rural families. He’s already looking toward next year’s budget, having just added six new coastal communities to his district that are now eligible for federal help.

The conversation about global security was also addressed drurin his district tour this week; the Representative weighed in on the intensifying conflict in the Middle East following recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Davis says he has "great concerns" about Iran's nuclear enrichment and ballistic missile programs, warning that these threats could reach as far as North Carolina. He emphasized that the United States must take every step necessary to protect its citizens.

While Davis supports a firm stance against terrorism, he’s also calling for a unified global voice and continued congressional oversight. He says maintaining stability in the region is a matter of national security that impacts families here at home.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston