Kinston man accused in scheme to scam Superior Court judge

A Kinston man was arrested after accusations that he tried to scam hundreds of thousands of dollars—from a Superior Court judge.

George Barfield, Jr. was arrested Tuesday following a month-long investigation by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Barfield forged an official IRS form and sent it to Judge Imelda Pate, claiming a flooring company owed him more than $650,000.

Barfield now faces several felony charges, including forgery and attempting to obtain property by false pretenses. He’s currently being held without bond, as officials say he was already on pretrial release for a separate crime when this new scheme was discovered.