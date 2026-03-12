© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Greensboro to host reenactment of historic Battle of Guilford Courthouse

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published March 12, 2026 at 3:21 PM EDT
A photo showing a previous reenactment in Greensboro of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse
Courtesy city of Greensboro
A previous reenactment of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse in Greensboro.

Greensboro is hosting a reenactment that will mark the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse this weekend.

The battle was fought on March 15, 1781. British Lieutenant General Charles Cornwallis defeated Major Nathaniel Greene’s American forces.

But more than a quarter of the British army was killed, wounded, missing, or captured en route to the victory.

Thomas Sobol, the supervisory park ranger at the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, says American forces largely survived the battle intact.

"Guilford Courthouse really is the beginning of the end for the British in the Revolutionary War, and our defeat here does set the conditions for our eventual independence and victory in the war,” Sobol says.

He says it’s important to remember that it took perseverance and an eight-year war for America to obtain autonomy.

The reenactment of the battle will take place at Country Park at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons