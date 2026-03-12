"First Oval Office Project" will set up camp at Tryon Palace as part of America 250 celebration

George Washington is returning to North Carolina’s first state capitol. As part of the America 250 celebration, the "First Oval Office Project" will set up camp at Tryon Palace later this month.

Visitors can step inside a hand-stitched, full-scale replica of the tent where Washington slept and planned the battles that won American independence. The three-day event features a complete Revolutionary War encampment and costumed historians from the Museum of the American Revolution.

This is the only stop in North Carolina for the exhibit this year. The encampment runs from March 26th through the 28th.