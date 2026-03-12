© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

"First Oval Office Project" will set up camp at Tryon Palace as part of America 250 celebration

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 12, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT
George Washington is returning to North Carolina’s first state capitol. As part of the America 250 celebration, the "First Oval Office Project" will set up camp at Tryon Palace later this month.

Visitors can step inside a hand-stitched, full-scale replica of the tent where Washington slept and planned the battles that won American independence. The three-day event features a complete Revolutionary War encampment and costumed historians from the Museum of the American Revolution.

This is the only stop in North Carolina for the exhibit this year. The encampment runs from March 26th through the 28th.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
