Downtown success takes center stage at N.C. Main Street Conference in New Bern

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 12, 2026 at 6:22 AM EDT
New Bern was recognized for The Harvey, an innovative project that turned a historic commercial building into a modern boutique hotel.

Downtown success is taking center stage in eastern North Carolina today. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Commerce honored 13 communities for excellence in revitalization—with top prizes going to New Bern and Tarboro.

New Bern was recognized for The Harvey, an innovative project that turned a historic commercial building into a modern boutique hotel. Meanwhile, Tarboro took home a design award for the rehabilitation of the Old Cherry Inn.

The honors were a highlight of the N.C. Main Street Conference, which brought more than 800 leaders to New Bern this week.

Officials say these projects are more than just facelifts; they are "engines of innovation" driving local economies across the state.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
