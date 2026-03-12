Downtown success takes center stage at N.C. Main Street Conference in New Bern

Downtown success is taking center stage in eastern North Carolina today. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Commerce honored 13 communities for excellence in revitalization—with top prizes going to New Bern and Tarboro.

New Bern was recognized for The Harvey, an innovative project that turned a historic commercial building into a modern boutique hotel. Meanwhile, Tarboro took home a design award for the rehabilitation of the Old Cherry Inn.

The honors were a highlight of the N.C. Main Street Conference, which brought more than 800 leaders to New Bern this week.

Officials say these projects are more than just facelifts; they are "engines of innovation" driving local economies across the state.