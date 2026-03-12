Controversial initiative would make federal attorneys legal guardians for veterans deemed unable to care for themselves

The Trump administration is launching a controversial new initiative aimed at homeless veterans. Under a partnership announced Wednesday between the Veterans Administration and the Department of Justice, government attorneys will now act as legal guardians for veterans deemed unable to care for themselves.

Attorney General Pam Bondi says the program provides a "lifeline" for roughly 700 vulnerable veterans who lack family support, allowing the government to make critical healthcare decisions on their behalf.

But the move is drawing sharp fire from advocates. Groups like the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans warn the program could be used to involuntarily commit veterans with mental health issues into institutions. They argue the focus should be on permanent housing, not removing a veteran's personal autonomy.