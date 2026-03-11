Aspiring oyster and clam farmers have a window of opportunity to get their operations started as the state opens applications for shellfish lease program.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries is now accepting proposals for bottom leases and water columns through August first. Officials are urging applicants to start early, as any incomplete paperwork denied after the deadline won't be eligible for resubmission until next year.

New for this cycle, every application must include a detailed plan for storm preparation and gear management to protect coastal waters.

These leases are a major boost for North Carolina’s working waterfronts, providing both economic growth and environmental benefits.

Those interested in joining the aquaculture industry can track current and pending leases through the state’s interactive online mapping tool.