© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

State opens applications for shellfish lease program

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 11, 2026 at 7:22 AM EDT
Andrew Barfield (right) and other research assistants taking part in Juliet Wong's study sift through a bag of oysters to record how many have died. The study seeks to capture environmental data leading up to mass oyster mortality events across two research farms.
Ryan Shaffer
/
PRE News & Ideas
File: Andrew Barfield (right) and other research assistants taking part in Juliet Wong's study sift through a bag of oysters to record how many have died. The study seeks to capture environmental data leading up to mass oyster mortality events across two research farms.

Aspiring oyster and clam farmers have a window of opportunity to get their operations started as the state opens applications for shellfish lease program.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries is now accepting proposals for bottom leases and water columns through August first. Officials are urging applicants to start early, as any incomplete paperwork denied after the deadline won't be eligible for resubmission until next year.

New for this cycle, every application must include a detailed plan for storm preparation and gear management to protect coastal waters.

These leases are a major boost for North Carolina’s working waterfronts, providing both economic growth and environmental benefits.

Those interested in joining the aquaculture industry can track current and pending leases through the state’s interactive online mapping tool.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston