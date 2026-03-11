© 2026 Public Radio East
State considering monitoring requirements for PFAS in wastewater

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 11, 2026 at 7:03 AM EDT
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. Three chemical companies said Friday, June 2, 2023, that they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS.
AP Photo
/
Joshua A. Bickel, File
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response.

People will soon have their chance to weigh in on new proposed rules targeting "forever chemicals" in North Carolina’s water. The Environmental Management Commission is launching a public comment period starting March sixteenth focused on monitoring three types of PFAS in wastewater.

Three public hearings are scheduled for April in Asheville, Raleigh, and Wilmington to gather feedback from residents and local leaders.

Under the current proposal, certain industrial sites and treatment plants would have to track their chemical discharges and develop plans to minimize them.

While state officials say this is a critical step forward, some environmental groups are already raising concerns that the rules don't go far enough because they lack strict, enforceable pollution limits.

Public Hearing Schedule
All hearings begin at 6:00 p.m., with sign-in and speaker registration opening at 5:00 p.m..

  • April 7, 2026 (Asheville): Ferguson Auditorium, AB-Tech Community College, 19 Tech Drive.
  • April 20, 2026 (Raleigh): Archdale Building, Ground Floor Hearing Room, 512 N. Salisbury Street.
  • April 23, 2026 (Wilmington): Wilmington City Hall at Skyline Center, 929 North Front Street.

Proposed Rule Details

  • Monitoring Requirements: The rules would require certain industrial facilities and publicly owned treatment plants to monitor discharges for the three specified PFAS compounds.
  • Minimization Plans: Impacted industrial dischargers would be required to develop plans to identify and reduce these chemicals at the source.
  • Controversy: Environmental advocates have criticized the proposals, arguing they lack enforceable numeric limits and essentially create a "self-policing" or "voluntary" system for polluters.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
