Several ENC communities honored for dedication to urban forestry

Eastern North Carolina is showing its green thumb this spring as the N.C. Forest Service honors several local mainstays for their dedication to urban forestry.

Greenville and Rocky Mount join coastal neighbors like New Bern, Jacksonville, and Pine Knoll Shores in earning the 2025 Tree City USA designation. These communities, along with River Bend, Farmville, and Oriental, are being recognized for maintaining healthy canopies and investing in local tree care.

The honors extend to higher education as well, with East Carolina University in Greenville securing its place as a 2025 Tree Campus. Meanwhile, Rocky Mount’s utility services earned the 2026 Tree Line USA award for balancing reliable power with protective tree management.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler says these efforts are critical for local habitats, and with North Carolina’s Arbor Day arriving this Friday, many of these award winners are planning community plantings to celebrate.