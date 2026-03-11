Security exercise at MCAS New River could cause traffic delays, congestion

People who live or work near Marine Corps Air Station New River should prepare for delays as a major security exercise begins on Wednesday.

The installation is conducting a scheduled Force Protection Exercise through Thursday to test the base’s emergency response and security protocols. As part of the drill, the Douglass Gate will be temporarily closed to all traffic, and drivers should expect increased congestion at other entry points.

Base officials say the exercise will involve simulated emergency scenarios that may include increased sirens or loudspeaker announcements audible in surrounding neighborhoods. While these drills are routine, officials said they are critical for ensuring the safety of personnel and the local community.

Travelers are encouraged to plan for extra commute time or seek alternate routes until the exercise concludes Thursday afternoon.