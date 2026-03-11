"Jacksonville's granddad" receives the state's highest civilian honor

A legendary eastern North Carolina figure has received the state’s highest civilian honor after nearly seven decades of public service. Ninety-eight-year-old retired officer James “XY” Brown was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine during a private ceremony Monday in Jacksonville.

Brown, who is often called "Jacksonville’s granddad," retired late last year after sixty-eight years with the local police department—a career believed to be the longest in state history. While he served as a full-time officer for years, he is most beloved for his time spent as a crossing guard, where he protected three generations of students at Northwoods Elementary.

Representative Wyatt Gable presented the award on behalf of the governor, noting that Brown’s lifetime of dedication has left an indelible mark on the community. From his time in World War Two to his final days on the force, Officer XY remains a symbol of commitment and heart for the city of Jacksonville.