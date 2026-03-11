Board approves utility rate hike in New Bern

© 2026 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 11, 2026 at 6:37 AM EDT
A lineman grounds a line on a replacement pole in McNeill, Miss., after 2012 Christmas day storms downed both telephone and electric power lines and poles throughout the state. Upkeep on traditional landlines is expensive, and some are pushing for relaxing requirements that phone companies maintain these lines.
Rogelio V. Solis
/
AP
File: A lineman grounds a line on a replacement pole.

Homeowners and renters in New Bern will see a bump in their electric bills starting next month after a divided vote by the Board of Aldermen.

In a five-to-two decision Tuesday night, city leaders approved a two-percent utility rate increase to help offset rising wholesale power costs.

While the overall hike is two percent, city officials say the average residential customer will likely see a smaller impact of about .9 percent on their monthly statement.

Mayor Jeffrey Odham and Alderman Robert Aster cast the dissenting votes, following a public hearing where several neighbors expressed concerns about affordability on fixed incomes.

The city says the adjustment is necessary to keep the utility fund stable after a recent 4.5 percent price spike from its power supplier.

The new rates take effect April first.
Annette Weston
