Board approves utility rate hike in New Bern

Homeowners and renters in New Bern will see a bump in their electric bills starting next month after a divided vote by the Board of Aldermen.

In a five-to-two decision Tuesday night, city leaders approved a two-percent utility rate increase to help offset rising wholesale power costs.

While the overall hike is two percent, city officials say the average residential customer will likely see a smaller impact of about .9 percent on their monthly statement.

Mayor Jeffrey Odham and Alderman Robert Aster cast the dissenting votes, following a public hearing where several neighbors expressed concerns about affordability on fixed incomes.

The city says the adjustment is necessary to keep the utility fund stable after a recent 4.5 percent price spike from its power supplier.

The new rates take effect April first.