$10 million gift from Brody family will expand medical scholarships and rename ECU medical education center

East Carolina University is celebrating a transformational $10 million gift from the Brody family that will expand medical scholarships and rename a massive new facility. University officials said the Brody Center for Medical Education will carry the family name when it opens for the 2027 academic year.

This latest contribution directly supports the Brody Scholars Program, allowing more medical students to graduate debt free so they can focus on serving rural and underserved communities across North Carolina. Chancellor Philip Rogers says this generosity ensures the school can grow its class size to 120 students while utilizing state of the art labs and simulation spaces.

For nearly fifty years, the Brody family has partnered with the university to address the state’s primary care shortage. The family has now given more than $35 million to the university over the decades, cementing their legacy in the future of rural healthcare.