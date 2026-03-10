Town leaders temporarily disband Wallace Volunteer Fire Department

Public safety in the Town of Wallace is under a temporary transition following a major leadership shakeup.

During a special-called meeting Monday afternoon, town leaders voted to temporarily disband the Wallace Volunteer Fire Department. The decision follows the immediate retirement of the fire chief last Thursday, which was quickly followed by several other resignations within the department.

Despite the move, Mayor Jason Wells assured people that fire protection services will continue without interruption through a temporary contract.

For now, crews from the Rose Hill and Teachey Fire Departments are filling the gap to handle emergency calls in the Wallace area. Wayne Rich has been named interim fire chief, with Archie Carter serving as assistant chief.

Town officials expect the initial restructuring to be resolved within the next few days, though they noted that a complete rebuilding of the department may take longer.