Town leaders temporarily disband Wallace Volunteer Fire Department

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 10, 2026 at 6:28 AM EDT

Public safety in the Town of Wallace is under a temporary transition following a major leadership shakeup.

During a special-called meeting Monday afternoon, town leaders voted to temporarily disband the Wallace Volunteer Fire Department. The decision follows the immediate retirement of the fire chief last Thursday, which was quickly followed by several other resignations within the department.

Despite the move, Mayor Jason Wells assured people that fire protection services will continue without interruption through a temporary contract.

For now, crews from the Rose Hill and Teachey Fire Departments are filling the gap to handle emergency calls in the Wallace area. Wayne Rich has been named interim fire chief, with Archie Carter serving as assistant chief.

Town officials expect the initial restructuring to be resolved within the next few days, though they noted that a complete rebuilding of the department may take longer.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
