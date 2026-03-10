Students, parents and staff speak against potential Randolph school closure

Dozens of students, parents and staff spoke out against a potential school closure in Randolph County during a public hearing Monday night.

District officials are considering closing Uwharrie Ridge Six-Twelve at the end of the year due to declining enrollment and reductions in state funding.

They estimate the closure could save the school system over $1 million. But roughly 40 public speakers urged them to consider the costs.

“Research on school closure shows that students who change schools often experience academic disruption for one to two semesters, which is all that we as juniors will have left," said student Maverick Auman.

Many also voiced concerns about transitioning from a school with roughly 370 students to Southwestern Middle or High, with enrollments around 500 and 700, respectively.

“I know what the big schools are like, and I will not go back to that," said student Lesley Hefner. "For me, I will end up switching to a private school or go home school.”

The Randolph County Board of Education didn’t take a vote on the matter, but said this would be a tough decision. Members will continue the discussion at their meeting next week.