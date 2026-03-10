Sheriff’s office investigating two separate, unverified threats that disrupted local schools

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate, unverified threats that disrupted local schools on Monday.

Law enforcement responded to the first report at Swansboro Middle School just after 10 a.m. The campus was immediately placed on lockdown as deputies and state agencies conducted a thorough search. Several other schools in the area were also placed on secure status as a precaution. While the lockdown was lifted around 11:30 a.m., an increased police presence remained on-site for the rest of the day.

Later that afternoon, a second call reported a bomb threat at Sand Ridge Elementary School. Students and staff were evacuated while authorities cleared the building. An “all clear” was given by 3:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials said all threats are being taken seriously and both incidents remain under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding these threats is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.