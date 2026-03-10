© 2026 Public Radio East
Sheriff’s office investigating two separate, unverified threats that disrupted local schools

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 10, 2026 at 6:22 AM EDT

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate, unverified threats that disrupted local schools on Monday.

Law enforcement responded to the first report at Swansboro Middle School just after 10 a.m. The campus was immediately placed on lockdown as deputies and state agencies conducted a thorough search. Several other schools in the area were also placed on secure status as a precaution. While the lockdown was lifted around 11:30 a.m., an increased police presence remained on-site for the rest of the day.

Later that afternoon, a second call reported a bomb threat at Sand Ridge Elementary School. Students and staff were evacuated while authorities cleared the building. An “all clear” was given by 3:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials said all threats are being taken seriously and both incidents remain under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding these threats is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.
Annette Weston
An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
