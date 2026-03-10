© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Relief for MCAS Cherry Point commuters accessing base during morning hours

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 10, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT
(FILE: U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams)

Commuters at MCAS Cherry Point can expect some relief during the morning rush.

Installation leadership has announced an extension for inbound access at Slocum Gate to help ease congestion during the ongoing Cunningham Boulevard construction project. Slocum Gate will now remain open for inbound traffic only from 5:30 to 9 a.m. on weekdays until the project concludes in May. During these morning hours, all outbound traffic must redirect to the Main Gate.

To keep lines moving, officials are asking drivers to have all passenger IDs ready and to lower all windows before reaching the sentry. Commuters should also utilize both lanes when approaching Slocum Gate and avoid blocking intersections.

While these security measures are necessary for installation safety, drivers are encouraged to plan for delays and arrive earlier than usual. The Cunningham Boulevard construction is expected to continue through the spring.
Annette Weston
