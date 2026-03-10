© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

NC DEQ: If it doesn’t grow, don’t burn it

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 10, 2026 at 6:55 AM EDT
Lee Davis
/
Flickr via Openverse

As spring cleaning season arrives, North Carolina environmental officials are issuing a simple reminder for outdoor disposal: If it doesn’t grow, don’t burn it.

The Department of Environmental Quality warns that burning man-made materials like trash, plastic, or metal is illegal and poses a serious public health risk. Under the state’s oldest air quality regulation, only vegetative debris like limbs and leaves can be burned, and only under specific conditions.

State rules restrict burning to the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and strictly prohibit fires on poor air quality days. Additionally, yard waste must originate on-site, and burning is only allowed if local public pickup is unavailable.

Careless debris burning remains the leading cause of wildfires in North Carolina. Violators of these regulations can face heavy fines of up to $25,000 per day.

Residents are encouraged to check the air quality forecast and obtain necessary permits from the North Carolina Forest Service before starting any fire.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston