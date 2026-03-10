NC congressman says 2026 Farm Bill is a lifeline for local growers facing skyrocketing costs and uncertainty

© 2026 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 10, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT
Congressman Don Davis and Bob Etheridge, USDA FSA, inspecting corn at Varnell Farm.
Office of Congressman Don Davis
File: Congressman Don Davis and Bob Etheridge, USDA FSA, inspecting corn at Varnell Farm.

The battle for rural North Carolina's future is heating up in Washington. Congressman Don Davis is sounding the alarm as 15,000 American farms shutter their doors.

The First District representative voted late last week to advance the 2026 Farm Bill. Davis says the legislation is a lifeline for local growers facing skyrocketing costs and uncertainty, calling it an essential investment in the hands that feed the nation.

Key wins for Eastern North Carolina include new flooding protections for watersheds and lower costs for dam repairs in rural areas. The bill also targets high-tech threats, boosting cybersecurity for precision farming and rural water systems while providing low-interest loans for infrastructure upgrades.

Davis is also pushing to keep family farms in local hands and doubling funding for trade programs to help North Carolina crops reach global markets.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
