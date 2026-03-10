NC congressman says 2026 Farm Bill is a lifeline for local growers facing skyrocketing costs and uncertainty

The battle for rural North Carolina's future is heating up in Washington. Congressman Don Davis is sounding the alarm as 15,000 American farms shutter their doors.

The First District representative voted late last week to advance the 2026 Farm Bill. Davis says the legislation is a lifeline for local growers facing skyrocketing costs and uncertainty, calling it an essential investment in the hands that feed the nation.

Key wins for Eastern North Carolina include new flooding protections for watersheds and lower costs for dam repairs in rural areas. The bill also targets high-tech threats, boosting cybersecurity for precision farming and rural water systems while providing low-interest loans for infrastructure upgrades.

Davis is also pushing to keep family farms in local hands and doubling funding for trade programs to help North Carolina crops reach global markets.