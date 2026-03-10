NC AG will continue fight against Live Nation and Ticketmaster, despite federal settlement

North Carolina is refusing to back down after the U.S. Department of Justice reached a surprise settlement with Live Nation on Monday. Despite the federal government’s exit, North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson says he and a bipartisan group of forty other AGs are staying in the fight.

Jackson blasted the federal deal, calling it a “terrible” agreement that was hidden from the states until the last minute. The states are now filing for a mistrial to regroup and continue their case against what they call an illegal entertainment monopoly.

The lawsuit alleges Live Nation and Ticketmaster inflated ticket prices, used exclusive contracts to strong-arm venues, and forced artists into using their promotion services. Jackson says the mission remains clear: ending the fees and monopoly tactics that have "squeezed fans" for years.

The states expect to be back in court shortly.