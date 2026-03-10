Greensboro readies lights-out program for birds' spring migratory season

© 2026 Public Radio East
Published March 10, 2026 at 3:08 PM EDT
Migrating cranes fly during dusk near Straussfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2012.
Greensboro is partnering with the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society on its “Lights out for Birds” program during the spring migration season.

The city is encouraging residents, businesses and building managers to cut off unnecessary lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning March 15.

The initiative helps the millions of birds that pass through North Carolina during the spring and fall. According to the National Audubon Society, more than a billion birds could die yearly from fatal collisions with glass windows due to disorienting light.

The city’s spring migration program runs until May 31.