Edgecombe County residents and environmental advocates take stand against massive wave of proposed data centers

Resistance is mounting in Edgecombe County as residents and environmental advocates take a stand against a massive wave of proposed data centers.

Sound Rivers’ Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman and the newly formed Edgecombe Neighbors for Data Center Accountability met recently to strategize against a potential $19-billion project. Proposed by Energy Storage Solutions, the 900-megawatt facility would be located in Kingsboro.

Advocates like Zimmerman are raising red flags over water quality and quantity. They worry the facility’s cooling needs could strain the Tar River and question if local infrastructure can handle wastewater that may contain heavy metals or PFAS, often called "forever chemicals."

While developers promise investment, neighbors at a recent board of commissioners meeting voiced concerns about rising utility costs and transparency.

For now, the group says they will keep showing up until a formal proposal is made public.