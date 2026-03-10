Auditor: City of Rocky Mount is on the brink of financial collapse

The City of Rocky Mount is on the brink of financial collapse, and a new state audit says "poor personnel decisions" are to blame.

State Auditor Dave Boliek released a report revealing the city’s cash reserves plummeted an "astonishing" 78% in just two years—dropping from $100 million to less than $22 million.

The audit points the finger at the city council’s unanimous decision to hire a “stretch candidate” as city manager, despite a history of budget overruns in his previous job. Under his watch, capital spending surged 153%, including $17 million for a casino complex that doesn't exist and $11 million for a single fire station.

Boliek said the mess is, “Costing local residents.”

To plug the hole, the city has eliminated 86 positions and hiked utility rates, leaving average households paying nearly $30 more every month.

Investigations into city credit cards and utility billing are ongoing.