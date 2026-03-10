Auditor: City of Rocky Mount is on the brink of financial collapse

© 2026 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 10, 2026 at 6:24 AM EDT
The City of Rocky Mount is on the brink of financial collapse, and a new state audit says "poor personnel decisions" are to blame.

State Auditor Dave Boliek released a report revealing the city’s cash reserves plummeted an "astonishing" 78% in just two years—dropping from $100 million to less than $22 million.

The audit points the finger at the city council’s unanimous decision to hire a “stretch candidate” as city manager, despite a history of budget overruns in his previous job. Under his watch, capital spending surged 153%, including $17 million for a casino complex that doesn't exist and $11 million for a single fire station.

Boliek said the mess is, “Costing local residents.”

To plug the hole, the city has eliminated 86 positions and hiked utility rates, leaving average households paying nearly $30 more every month.
Investigations into city credit cards and utility billing are ongoing.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
