Two suspects charged with aiding ISIS in attempted explosives attack in New York City

New York City police commissioner Jessica Tisch said on Monday that an attempted bomb attack during a protest on Saturday outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani's official residence is being investigated by the NYPD and the FBI as "act of ISIS-inspired terrorism."

At a press conference, Tisch identified the suspects, who are both in custody, as Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, both from Pennsylvania.

"These were not hoax devices nor smoke bombs. They were improvised explosive devices that could have caused serious injury or death," Tisch said, referring to two devices thrown on Saturday.

The incident occurred during an anti-Muslim protest organized by far-right activist Jake Lang, who has been a frequent critic of Mamdani, New York City's first Muslim mayor.

The non-violent rally attracted counter-protesters. Officials say Balat and Kayumi traveled from Pennsylvania, then allegedly targeted the right-wing protesters with the explosive devices.

According to Tisch, at least one of the devices was made with triacetone triperoxide, or TATP, a chemical widely used by IED bomb-makers around the world.

"Devices like these have the potential to cause devastating harm," she said.

NYPD officials say a third device, which did not contain explosive material, was also identified and disposed of on Sunday in a vehicle nearby.

"These were ISIS-inspired actions"

On Monday, federal officials with the U.S. Attorney's office in the Southern District of New York unsealed charges against Balat and Kayumi that include allegedly providing "material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization" and "use of a weapon of mass destruction."

During a press conference Monday afternoon, Jay Clayton, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, praised law enforcement for protecting the public.

"These were ISIS-inspired actions," Clayton said. "Violence, particularly violence that has a terrorist bent, violence that is meant to chill free speech, violence that is meant to prevent us from gathering peaceably, will be met with swift justice."

In the five-count indictment unsealed today, federal prosecutors in New York said both men told police that they were inspired by ISIS.

In court documents, investigators said Balat allegedly wrote on a piece of paper that he had "pledged allegiance to the Islamic state." In interviews with police, Balat also allegedly said he wanted to carry out an attack "bigger than the Boston Marathon bombing" in 2013 that killed three people.

Kayumi meanwhile allegedly told police that he watched ISIS material on his phone and considered himself to be "affiliated" with ISIS.

Officials have declined to say whether these men "self-radicalized" or were actively recruited by ISIS. But at a press conference Monday afternoon, Rebecca Weiner, who heads the NYPD's counter-terrorism program said this incident involving teenaged men appears to follow a dangerous pattern.

"Younger and younger individuals who are radicalizing and mobilizing to violence. This is taking place against the backdrop of social media, the dynamics of online culture," Weiner said.

Australian officials say ISIS, also known as the Islamic State, inspired the deadly Bondi Beach terror attack last year that killed 15 people and left dozens more seriously injured.

A "bigoted" protest followed by attempted violence

At Monday's press conference, Mayor Mamdani condemned the original protest as inspired by "bigotry" but he described political violence as unacceptable.

"Many of the counter-protesters met this display of bigotry peacefully," Mamdani said. "A few did not. Two men, Amir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, traveled from Pennsylvania and attempted to bring violence to New York City."

Mamdani and Tisch both praised NYPD officers who responded quickly following the alleged attack, preventing further attempts at violence and helping capture the two suspects.

While they spoke at the press conference, Lang was again protesting outside Mandani's official residence.

Angelina Katsanis / FR172095 AP / FR172095 AP Jake Lang shouts from a sidewalk as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a news conference at Gracie Mansion, Monday, March 9, 2026, in New York.

Speaking to reporters, Mamdani said he will defend Lang's right to political speech.

"Ours is a free society where the right to peaceful protest is sacred. It does not belong only to those we agree with," Mamdani said. "New York City will never tolerate violence."

City officials say there is no evidence that Saturday's alleged attack was linked to the war in Iran, but according to Tisch there is concern about more possible violence.

"We have been on a heightened state of alert in New York City since the start of hostilities in Iran and we remain in that posture today," she said.

