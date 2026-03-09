© 2026 Public Radio East
Two schools in Washington slated for closure

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 9, 2026 at 6:37 AM EDT
Beaufort Tech 2nd Grade .JPG
Ryan Shaffer / PRE News & Ideas
File: Beaufort County Schools second graders Raquan Craig, Halle Hopkins, Kailin Davis and Priscilla Park.

Beaufort County Schools is moving forward with plans to close two elementary schools in Washington.

A public hearing is set for April 13th to discuss the future of Eastern Elementary and John Cotten Tayloe. The district plans to consolidate those students into the new Washington Elementary School when it opens in August 2026.

The move follows the board's recent decision to close S.W. Snowden School in Aurora due to declining enrollment.

Officials say the new $52 million facility will provide a modern learning environment for up to 900 students.
