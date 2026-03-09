Two schools in Washington slated for closure

Beaufort County Schools is moving forward with plans to close two elementary schools in Washington.

A public hearing is set for April 13th to discuss the future of Eastern Elementary and John Cotten Tayloe. The district plans to consolidate those students into the new Washington Elementary School when it opens in August 2026.

The move follows the board's recent decision to close S.W. Snowden School in Aurora due to declining enrollment.

Officials say the new $52 million facility will provide a modern learning environment for up to 900 students.