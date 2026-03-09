© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Two juvenile great white sharks pinging along the ENC coast near Onslow County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 9, 2026 at 6:52 AM EDT
OCEARCH

Officials with the research group OCEARCH say two juvenile great white sharks are currently pinging along the eastern North Carolina shore.

A ten-foot shark named Cayo was spotted hugging the coastline near Emerald Isle and Onslow Bay, while a second shark, named Nori, surfaced recently near Hatteras Island and then near Onslow Bay on Sunday.

OCEARCH
Nori is a young white shark, measuring 8 ft. 10 in. and weighing 423 lbs. She was tagged on October 4, 2025, in Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia, as part of the Western North Atlantic white shark population. She pinged on Sunday near Onslow Bay.

Experts say these movements are a normal part of their spring migration north, but they are advising swimmers to stay alert as these predators move closer to the beach.
