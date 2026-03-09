Three weeks of overnight closures for Trent River bridge in New Bern

Late-night commuters in New Bern should prepare for delays on the Trent River bridge.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation began nightly lane closures on U-S 70 East this week to replace bridge joints. Work will take place through Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for about three weeks.

Crews will then shift to the westbound lanes starting March 29th. The entire project is expected to be finished by late April, and officials are urging drivers to remain alert while traveling through the work zone.