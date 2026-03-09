Proposed utility hike goes before New Bern aldermen this week

© 2026 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 9, 2026 at 6:30 AM EDT
A lineman grounds a line on a replacement pole in McNeill, Miss., after 2012 Christmas day storms downed both telephone and electric power lines and poles throughout the state. Upkeep on traditional landlines is expensive, and some are pushing for relaxing requirements that phone companies maintain these lines.
Rogelio V. Solis
/
AP
The New Bern Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday night to tackle a packed agenda, including a proposed hike in utility costs.

City leaders will hold a public hearing on a planned 4.5 percent increase to retail electric rates. If approved, the new rates would take effect on April first. The board is also set to discuss forming a new working group to review the city’s electric energy future and potential changes to municipal elections.

Other business includes the sale of several tax-foreclosed properties and a new mutual aid agreement with Cherry Point.

The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
