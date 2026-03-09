Proposed utility hike goes before New Bern aldermen this week

The New Bern Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday night to tackle a packed agenda, including a proposed hike in utility costs.

City leaders will hold a public hearing on a planned 4.5 percent increase to retail electric rates. If approved, the new rates would take effect on April first. The board is also set to discuss forming a new working group to review the city’s electric energy future and potential changes to municipal elections.

Other business includes the sale of several tax-foreclosed properties and a new mutual aid agreement with Cherry Point.

The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall.