© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Officials announce permanent protection for 2,500 acre Big Swamp tract in Robeson County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 9, 2026 at 6:39 AM EDT

The Open Space Institute and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission announced the permanent protection of the Big Swamp tract—a sprawling 2,519-acre landscape in Robeson County.

Before this deal, the county only had one small 256-acre game tract. Now, the state is adding more than twenty miles of streams and vital wetlands to its public lands system.

Once owned by the Butters Lumber Company for over a century, the land will now open for hiking, birdwatching, seasonal hunting, and fishing. It also sits right next to Camp Island, which was recently returned to the Lumbee Tribe for stewardship.

The project was made possible by more than $1.8 million in grants from Ducks Unlimited, the North Carolina Land and Water Fund, and the Enviva Forest Conservation Fund.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston