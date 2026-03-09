© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

NC Senator not ruling out possibility of local troops being deployed to Middle East

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 9, 2026 at 6:27 AM EDT
Senior Airman Brittany Auld/U.S. Air Force
/
DVIDS

North Carolina Senator Ted Budd is not ruling out the possibility of local troops being sent to the Middle East.

Speaking on the escalating conflict with Iran in several press conference and interviews last week, Budd called North Carolina "America’s 911," referring to the rapid-response capabilities of bases like Fort Liberty and Camp Lejeune.

While Budd says the President needs a full range of military options, he emphasized that the goal is to avoid another "forever war."

The comments came as the Army abruptly canceled a major training exercise for the 82nd Airborne, sparking further speculation about a potential deployment.
Annette Weston
