Beast Games winner completes 5 marathons in 5 days to raise awareness of son's rare illness

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 9, 2026 at 6:25 AM EDT
Association for Creatine Deficiencies

The man who won ten million dollars on MrBeast’s "Beast Games" just finished a grueling trek across Eastern North Carolina. Jeff Allen completed five marathons in five days, rucking from Atlantic Beach to Beaufort County with a weighted pack on his back.

Allen says the journey, called Ruck4Rare, is for his son Lucas, who suffers from an ultra-rare brain disorder called C.T.D. It is caused by a mutation in the SLC6A8 gene, which prevents the body from transporting creatine to the brain and muscles where it is needed for energy.

Allen now using his record-breaking prize money to jumpstart clinical trials and find a cure for the condition. So far, the ruck has raised nearly $180,000.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
