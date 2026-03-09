Beast Games winner completes 5 marathons in 5 days to raise awareness of son's rare illness

The man who won ten million dollars on MrBeast’s "Beast Games" just finished a grueling trek across Eastern North Carolina. Jeff Allen completed five marathons in five days, rucking from Atlantic Beach to Beaufort County with a weighted pack on his back.

Allen says the journey, called Ruck4Rare, is for his son Lucas, who suffers from an ultra-rare brain disorder called C.T.D. It is caused by a mutation in the SLC6A8 gene, which prevents the body from transporting creatine to the brain and muscles where it is needed for energy.

Allen now using his record-breaking prize money to jumpstart clinical trials and find a cure for the condition. So far, the ruck has raised nearly $180,000.