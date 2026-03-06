Series of raids across Kinston targeted illegal sales at local vape shops

© 2026 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 6, 2026 at 6:59 AM EST
AFP via Getty Images

A massive three-month investigation dubbed Operation Wintergreen has culminated in a series of raids across Kinston, targeting illegal sales at local vape shops.

Police searched 26 businesses and eight homes Tuesday, seizing over $2 million in cash, 110 pounds of THC, and eight pounds of the illegal stimulant Khat.

So far, four men have been charged with offenses ranging from felony drug possession to the sale of prohibited substances.

Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette says the crackdown was fueled by community complaints about minors buying narcotics.

While the targeted shops currently remain open, Goyette warns that more arrests are likely as the operation wraps up next week.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
