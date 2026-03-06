Series of raids across Kinston targeted illegal sales at local vape shops

A massive three-month investigation dubbed Operation Wintergreen has culminated in a series of raids across Kinston, targeting illegal sales at local vape shops.

Police searched 26 businesses and eight homes Tuesday, seizing over $2 million in cash, 110 pounds of THC, and eight pounds of the illegal stimulant Khat.

So far, four men have been charged with offenses ranging from felony drug possession to the sale of prohibited substances.

Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette says the crackdown was fueled by community complaints about minors buying narcotics.

While the targeted shops currently remain open, Goyette warns that more arrests are likely as the operation wraps up next week.