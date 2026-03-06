Robersonville voters approved mixed-drink referendum during Tuesday’s primaries

© 2026 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 6, 2026 at 6:43 AM EST
A bartender prepares cocktails using liquid nitrogen at Bourbon and Branch in San Francisco.
John Joh/star5112
/
Flickr.com
By a landslide two-to-one margin, voters in Robersonville approved a mixed-drink referendum during Tuesday’s primaries.

The unofficial tally came in at 97 to 49, clearing the way for local restaurants and bars to serve liquor by the drink for the very first time.

Supporters, including Mayor Tina Brown, say this isn’t just about cocktails—it’s about keeping tax dollars in town.

For years, residents have headed to neighboring cities for dinner and drinks; now, town leaders hope this change will attract new development and boost the local economy.

The town council is expected to discuss the next steps for licensing and permits at their upcoming meeting.
Annette Weston
