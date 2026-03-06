NC Attorney General Jeff Jackson taking federal government to court to stop new wave of tariffs

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is taking the federal government to court to stop a new wave of tariffs he calls unlawful.

The lawsuit follows a recent Supreme Court ruling that struck down previous tariffs, but the administration has already countered with a new 15 percent tax on over one trillion dollars in imports. Jackson warns these costs will be passed directly to families, potentially costing the average North Carolina household up to $1,300 this year.

Hardest hit could be the state's agriculture industry, which faces nearly $2 billion in potential losses and the threat of 8,000 lost jobs.

Jackson and a coalition of attorneys general argue the president is illegally bypassing Congress, which holds the sole constitutional power to set taxes.

The case, State of Oregon versus Trump, has been filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade.