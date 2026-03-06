Longtime Greenville employer will permanently close its facility in spring

Another blow to the local job market as a longtime Greenville employer has announced it is pulling up stakes.

Focus Services has filed a formal notice with the state confirming it will permanently close its facility on Sugg Parkway this spring. The move impacts 94 employees, ranging from front-line agents to director-level positions.

Company leadership calls the decision "unavoidable," blaming shifts in the national industry landscape. The call center has been a fixture in Pitt County for more than eight years, but its doors are set to close for good on April 30th.

Local workforce officials are expected to step in to assist those facing layoffs with job placement and retraining resources.